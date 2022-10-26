UrduPoint.com

Armenia Initiates CSTO Summit, Expects Clear Assessment Of Situation On Border - Pashinyan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Yerevan will initiate a meeting of CSTO leaders on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, waiting for a clear assessment of the situation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Yerevan will initiate a meeting of CSTO leaders on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, waiting for a clear assessment of the situation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"As you know, we appealed to the CSTO, and a decision was made at the meeting of the Collective Security Council, as a result of which a group arrived in Armenia and assessed the situation on the spot.

And now we will soon initiate an extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Council to discuss this report. I hope that this meeting will be held as soon as possible," Pashinyan said in the Armenian parliament,

The Armenian side the government and society expects from the CSTO a clear political assessment of the events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the adoption of a roadmap to restore the territorial integrity of Armenia, he stressed.

