Armenia Interested in Unblocking Regional Communications - Prime Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Yerevan is interested in unblocking regional communications and ready to make relevant decisions at any time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

"Regarding the unblocking of regional communications, Armenia is very interested in this issue, and we are ready to make concrete decisions based on the ninth paragraph of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, at any time," Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Communications that pass through the territory of Armenia must be under the full control of Yerevan and operate in accordance with the legislation of Armenia, the prime minister said, adding that the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service should monitor the implementation of the above agreements.