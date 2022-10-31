UrduPoint.com

Armenia Interested In Unblocking Regional Communications - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Armenia Interested in Unblocking Regional Communications - Prime Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Yerevan is interested in unblocking regional communications and ready to make relevant decisions at any time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

"Regarding the unblocking of regional communications, Armenia is very interested in this issue, and we are ready to make concrete decisions based on the ninth paragraph of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, at any time," Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Communications that pass through the territory of Armenia must be under the full control of Yerevan and operate in accordance with the legislation of Armenia, the prime minister said, adding that the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service should monitor the implementation of the above agreements.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin January November Border 2020

Recent Stories

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

18 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

50 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

3 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.