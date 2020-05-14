UrduPoint.com
Armenia Introduces New Monitoring System For COVID-19 Controls

Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:47 PM

The Armenian government is going to change the way it monitors compliance with the coronavirus-related restrictions in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who serves as the republican commandant during the state of emergency, said on Thursday

Up until now, the implementation of quarantine by people in Armenia was supervised via their cellphones.

"We will introduce a new system. The republic will be divided into 119 regions and each will have one police group and one emergency services group in charge of monitoring the implementation of social distancing," Avinyan said at a parliament session.

He also said the government would be providing food to certain categories of citizens in self-isolation.

The Armenian Health Ministry has so far reported 3,860 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 49 fatalities and 1,572 recoveries.

Armenia declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 16, due to expire on June 13. Some of the restrictions on industrial businesses, retailers and food services were lifted and the freedom of movements was reinstated completely last Monday.

More Stories From World

