Armenia Introduces State of Emergency Over Deadly COVID-19 Spread

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Armenian government at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the spread of deadly COVID-19 infection, the move prohibits, according to the constitution, a planned referendum on constitutional amendments.

According to the text of the relevant government decree, the state of emergency comes into force at 05.30 pm Moscow time [14:30 GMT] on March 16 and will be effective until 08.00 am Moscow time on April 14.