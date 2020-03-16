UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Introduces State Of Emergency Over Deadly COVID-19 Spread

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:55 PM

Armenia Introduces State of Emergency Over Deadly COVID-19 Spread

The Armenian government at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the spread of deadly COVID-19 infection, the move prohibits, according to the constitution, a planned referendum on constitutional amendments

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Armenian government at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the spread of deadly COVID-19 infection, the move prohibits, according to the constitution, a planned referendum on constitutional amendments.

According to the text of the relevant government decree, the state of emergency comes into force at 05.30 pm Moscow time [14:30 GMT] on March 16 and will be effective until 08.00 am Moscow time on April 14.

Related Topics

Moscow March April Government

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

12 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi pays surprise visit to Police Stati ..

57 seconds ago

Brent Oil Price Falls Below $30 Per Barrel for Fir ..

59 seconds ago

Wall Street Trading Automatically Halted After Dow ..

1 minute ago

Cameroon, Morocco to host African club finals

1 minute ago

Coronavirus arrives in Tanzania, as regional cases ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.