Armenia Joins Eurasian Economic Union's Hazardous Waste Transfer Treaty - Administration

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday inked a bill on ratifying the agreement on transporting hazardous waste within the customs area of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), his office said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday inked a bill on ratifying the agreement on transporting hazardous waste within the customs area of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), his office said.

On August 9, 2019, an agreement on how to regulate the movement of dangerous waste was signed in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon Ata.

"Sarkissian has signed the bill adopted by the National Assembly on ratification of the Agreement on the transboundary movement of hazardous waste through the customs territory of the EAEU," the office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The Armenian president has also approved a protocol on joining the agreement on the protection of confidential information.

"Sarkissian has signed the bill adopted by the National Assembly on ratification of the protocol stipulating Armenia's joining the agreement on the procedure for the protection of confidential information and liability for its disclosure in the exercise of the Eurasian Economic Commission's powers to control compliance with the unified competition rules," the office said.

The EAEU was established in 2014 by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the members.

More Stories From World

