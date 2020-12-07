The head of parliament of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Artur Tovmasyan, said Monday that during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, earlier in the day, the sides underscored the importance of renewed peace talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group

The bitter conflict in the region goes back to the final days of the Soviet Union when the Armenian population began clamoring for being transferred under Armenian jurisdiction, ushering the current crisis. There has been an ongoing attempt to reach a peace deal under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

"During the meeting we noted the importance of renewal of peace negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group to secure the principles of self-determination of peoples and non-use of force," Tovmasyan said, according to the Telegram channel of Karabakh's official information center.

A new round of hostilities started on September 27 and ended on November 10, with the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signing a ceasefire agreement, which resulted in Yerevan handing over the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku.