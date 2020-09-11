Armenia land borders to remain closed until January over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yerevan, Armenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Armenia on Friday said its land borders would remain closed until January as the hard-hit Caucasus nation extended coronavirus restrictions.

Foreign nationals will not be able to cross Armenia's land borders until January 11 and public gatherings of more than 60 people will also be banned into the new year.

Mask-wearing will also remain mandatory in enclosed public spaces, the government said in a statement.

The restrictions are being imposed to halt the "spread of the disease in Armenia" and protect public health, the government said.

But the ex-Soviet country did not extend a state of emergency which was declared in March and ended on Friday.

With a population of around three million, Armenia has registered 45,503 coronavirus cases and 909 deaths.

In June, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan -- who has himself tested positive and later recovered -- denounced widespread quarantine violations.

Armenia's neighbour Georgia -- among the world's least affected countries -- postponed on Friday the reopening of schools in big cities until October 1 after registering a surge in new coronavirus cases.