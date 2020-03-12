UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Leader Pushes Judicial Reform Ahead Of Key Referendum

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

Armenia leader pushes judicial reform ahead of key referendum

Armenia's reformist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday embarked on a country-wide tour to campaign for a key judicial reform ahead of a referendum next month

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Armenia's reformist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday embarked on a country-wide tour to campaign for a key judicial reform ahead of a referendum next month.

On April 5, Armenians will vote in a referendum on suspending the powers of seven out of nine Constitutional Court judges whom Pashinyan has accused of political bias.

The seven judges were appointed under Pashinyan's predecessor Serzh Sarkisian ousted from power in 2018.

"We need an independent judiciary as oxygen. The current constitutional court is a time bomb laid under the foundation of our democracy," he told a rally in the town of Goris in southern Armenia.

"The constitutional court continues to serve the interests of former corrupt officials." Pashinyan was elected prime minister in the wake of mass popular protests he spearheaded two years ago against veteran leader Sarkisian and his Republican Party.

In 2018, Sarkisian sought to cling to power by switching to the newly-empowered role of prime minister after his second and last term as president ended.

The move was widely seen as a power grab and proved the last straw for the landlocked South Caucasus nation of 2.9 million people, long frustrated with the country's sluggish economy, poverty and corruption.

Sarkisian resigned under pressure and last month went on trial on corruption charges.

In May 2018, Pashinyan was elected prime minister and has since led a relentless crusade against graft and initiated sweeping judicial reforms.

In December 2018, his Civil Contract party won a landslide victory in snap parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Democracy Vote Armenia April May December 2018 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Stack Europe With Oil Cheape ..

48 seconds ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

15 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

15 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.