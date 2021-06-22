UrduPoint.com
Armenia May Face New Snap Parliamentary Vote If Gov't Sticks To Current Policy - Kocharyan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:10 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Armenia can face new early parliamentary elections if the authorities stick to the current policy, former President Robert Kocharyan said on Tuesday.

"If the authorities continue to work in the same way and their goals remain the same, this will lead to new snap elections," Kocharyan said.

Armenia's snap parliamentary elections took place on Sunday, with Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party winning the vote with nearly 54%. Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance came in second with 21.04%.

