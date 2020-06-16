UrduPoint.com
Armenia MPs Strip Opposition Leader Of Immunity

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:58 PM

Armenia MPs strip opposition leader of immunity

Armenia's parliament stripped the leader of the main opposition party of his parliamentary immunity Tuesday, as police arrested more than 100 people rallying in protest at the move against him

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Armenia's parliament stripped the leader of the main opposition party of his parliamentary immunity Tuesday, as police arrested more than 100 people rallying in protest at the move against him.

Lawmakers voted 87 to 0 to allow prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation against oligarch Gagik Tsarukyan for alleged financial crimes. Tsarukyan is the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party.

The vote had been boycotted by opposition parties and on Tuesday evening MPs are to hold a separate vote on Tsarukyan's pre-trial detention, which the prosecutor general's office has requested.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Tsarukyan's supporters used trucks and buses to block several streets in the capital Yerevan and staged a rally outside parliament.

Police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told AFP that 136 protesters were detained.

Mass gatherings are currently banned in Armenia due to a state of emergency imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The protest came after prosecutors said they wanted to take Tsarukyan into custody, pending his trial.

On Sunday, officers of Armenia's national security service searched Tsarukyan's house and his party's offices as part of their investigation into "financial crimes".

Tsarukyan is suspected of running an "illegal gambling business that has deprived the state coffers of some $60 million" and of "vote buying" during 2017 parliamentary elections, the security service has said.

More than 90 of Tsarukyan's supporters were briefly detained on Sunday during protests.

Tsarukyan told journalists over the weekend that the accusations against him were "politically motivated" and aimed at silencing his criticism of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Armenia has a fast-growing outbreak with a total of 17,489 infections.

Pashinyan's government has come under fire for responding too slowly to the pandemic, which has overwhelmed hospitals and seen quarantine rules ignored.

Pashinyan, who enjoys widespread popularity in Armenia, said earlier this month he had recovered from the virus after he and his family tested positive.

He came to power in 2018 after mass popular protests he led against veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian and his Republican Party.

He has since led a relentless crusade against graft and initiated sweeping judicial reforms.

Tsarukyan's party controls 25 seats in Armenia's 132-member parliament.

