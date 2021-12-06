Armenia Negotiating Export of Sputnik Light Vaccine With Middle Eastern States - Minister

Armenia is negotiating with several Middle Eastern states on the export of the locally produced Sputnik Light vaccine, with African countries being considered potential recipients as well, Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said on Monday

"The Armenian market is not enough to ensure that the entire amount (of the Sputnik Light vaccine) produced is distributed. Export opportunities will enhance producing capacities," Kerobyan told a press conference. "Talks on the export (of the Sputnik Light vaccine) are being held with a number of Middle Eastern states, several African states are under consideration."

According to Kerobyan, the discussions are being conducted with the participation of Russia, where the vaccine was invented.

At the moment, there have been no agreements.

General Director of the Liqvor Pharmaceuticals vaccine producing company, Sergei Matevosyan, said that the company aims at exports because it can cover Armenia's entire need for vaccines in three working days.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said that in the nearest future the government will purchase the vaccine and it will become available in clinics. The medicine will be used as a booster vaccine, she added.

In September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the Sputnik Light vaccine had been authorized in Armenia. Later that month, Armenia launched local production of the vaccine.