Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday brushed aside speculation that his country had been officially invited to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and dismissed the very idea of such an invitation as impossible.

Alexander Konyuk, the Belarusian ambassador to the South Caucasian nation, said in December that the Union State needed a third member, without specifying which one he meant. Armenian National Security Council chief Armen Grigoryan said on Monday that Armenia could compromise its national sovereignty if it were to join.

"No, there was no official invitation and there could not be any," Pashinyan told reporters in Yerevan.

In this regard, the Armenian prime minister also listed sovereignty, independence and statehood as absolute values for Yerevan.

The Union State was created in the late 1990s, years after the fall of the Soviet Union. Its main goal is to deepen the relationship between the two neighbor countries, foster their economic integration and promote defense cooperation.