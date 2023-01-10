UrduPoint.com

Armenia Not Invited To Union State Of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday brushed aside speculation that his country had been officially invited to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and dismissed the very idea of such an invitation as impossible

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday brushed aside speculation that his country had been officially invited to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and dismissed the very idea of such an invitation as impossible.

Alexander Konyuk, the Belarusian ambassador to the South Caucasian nation, said in December that the Union State needed a third member, without specifying which one he meant. Armenian National Security Council chief Armen Grigoryan said on Monday that Armenia could compromise its national sovereignty if it were to join.

"No, there was no official invitation and there could not be any," Pashinyan told reporters in Yerevan.

In this regard, the Armenian prime minister also listed sovereignty, independence and statehood as absolute values for Yerevan.

The Union State was created in the late 1990s, years after the fall of the Soviet Union. Its main goal is to deepen the relationship between the two neighbor countries, foster their economic integration and promote defense cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Armenia Independence Belarus December

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against removal of MCI director

1 minute ago
 NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend it ..

NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself

1 minute ago
 Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT ..

Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT Developer OpenAI - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-T ..

Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-Time High of 6.521Mln TEU in 20 ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports club ..

Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports clubs budget for 2023

35 minutes ago
 US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Aga ..

US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Against Biden Administration - Re ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.