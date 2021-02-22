UrduPoint.com
Armenia Not Ruling Out Joint Arms Production With Russia - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:49 PM

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan told Sputnik that his country might set up arms production jointly with Russia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan told Sputnik that his country might set up arms production jointly with Russia.

"Why not? To begin with, Armenian-Russian joint ventures are already functioning in Armenia, and further work in this direction is underway," he said, answering a relevant question.

"In addition, creation and expansion of the network of regional certified centers for the maintenance and modernization of weapons and military equipment will be continued on the territory of the republic, which is important given the financial and economic aspects of the issue," the minister went on to say.

