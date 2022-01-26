Armenia Offers Iran Assistance in Cooperation With EEU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Wednesday received Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and expressed readiness to provide support in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

"The sides also discussed the scope of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran and the opportunities for its expansion. In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed Armenia's readiness to support Iran in deepening relations with the EEU," the statement read.

Moreover, the officials discussed the organization of the upcoming 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Armenia and Iran and bilateral cooperation on energy, transport and economy, according to the statement.

Grigoryan highlighted the importance of developing ties with Iran and the implementation of trade and economic potentials between countries, the statement said.

The EEU is an economic union of post-Soviet countries with an integrated single market. Currently, there are five member states, namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, while Moldova, Cuba and Uzbekistan were granted observer status.