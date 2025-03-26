Armenia Parliament Votes For Starting EU Accession Bid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:29 PM
Armenia's parliament passed a bill Wednesday launching Yerevan's bid for European Union membership, as the historically Russia-allied country drifts further away from Moscow's orbit
Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Armenia's parliament passed a bill Wednesday launching Yerevan's bid for European Union membership, as the historically Russia-allied country drifts further away from Moscow's orbit.
The landlocked Caucasus nation has grown increasingly close to the West, frustrated by what it says was Moscow's failure to protect it from arch-foe Azerbaijan.
Adopted in final reading with 64 votes in favour -- all from lawmakers of the ruling Civil Contract party -- and seven opposition MPs voting against, the bill calls on the Armenian government to initiate the process of EU accession.
In January, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan backed the bill, but said its adoption "doesn't literally mean Armenia will be joining the EU, because that cannot be done through a law or government decision -- the decision on that can only be made through a referendum."
So far, no EU member state has publicly endorsed the idea of Armenia's potential accession to the 27-nation bloc.
But the EU's Enlargement Commissioner, Marta Kos, said in January that Brussels "will accept the membership application if it is made".
Recent Stories
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
More Stories From World
-
Lula says Mercosur, Japan to discuss trade deal47 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Baloch leads Pakistani delegation at inaugural Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Dip ..53 seconds ago
-
Sweden to boost defence spending by $30 bn over next decade11 minutes ago
-
Rising seas test defenses of South American ports41 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed as US tariff uncertainty lingers1 hour ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying results1 hour ago
-
New Russian strikes 'clear signal' Moscow not pursuing peace: Zelensky3 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation1 minute ago
-
'Unprecedented' mass bleaching drains life from Australian reef4 hours ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying results4 hours ago
-
Armenia parliament votes for starting EU accession bid2 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition leader says cleared in election law case4 hours ago