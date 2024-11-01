Armenia Pips Foe Azerbaijan To Host 2026 Biodiversity COP: Summit Vote
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Parties to the UN Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) voted in Colombia Thursday for its next Conference of Parties (COP), in 2026, to be held in Armenia -- which had vied for the privilege with foe Azerbaijan
Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Parties to the UN Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) voted in Colombia Thursday for its next Conference of Parties (COP), in 2026, to be held in Armenia -- which had vied for the privilege with foe Azerbaijan.
Armenia won with 65 votes out of 123 cast in a secret ballot at the CBD's 16th Conference of Parties (COP16), winding down in the city of Cali, the meeting's president Susana Muhamad announced.
The inharmonious neighbors both put forward offers to host COP17 in two years' time, and representatives presented detailed pitches, complete with videos highlighting their countries' natural beauty, to fellow delegates earlier this week.
It had been decided at COP13 in Cancun, Mexico, that COP17 will be hosted in a country from the central and eastern European region, which includes Azerbaijan ally Russia.
Uzbekistan had also been in the running, but pulled out.
This was the first time the CBD parties had voted on the next host from among two candidates, according to spokesman David Ainsworth.
In the past, parties had reached a consensus on a candidate to put forward, but this time, the appointed host region was unable to agree on one.
Former Soviet republics Azerbaijan and Armenia have seen decades of war and tension over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway ethnic Armenian region in Azerbaijan.
After a series of slow-moving negotiations, Azerbaijan rushed in troops last year and swiftly seized back the area, whose entire population of nearly 120,000 people fled to Armenia.
The next, 29th, annual COP on climate change will be held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in November.
The international community has been ramping up pressure for an agreement between the neighbours before COP29.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Azerbaijan in August.
Recent Stories
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points
ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal
Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: Ali Malik
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears
Noted lyrist, poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered
Ambassador Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suw ..
Murad informs Canadian envoy of Sindh govt initiative for upgrading city infrast ..
More Stories From World
-
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue25 minutes ago
-
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO25 minutes ago
-
Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to deadly floods25 minutes ago
-
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager35 minutes ago
-
Senegal inks deal with Chinese firm for water diversion project1 hour ago
-
Kenya launches China-supported bamboo agroforestry initiative to manage floods1 hour ago
-
Death toll in Spanish floods rises to 202: emergency service1 hour ago
-
China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey1 hour ago
-
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager2 hours ago
-
India limp to 86-4 as spinners dominate in third Test2 hours ago
-
Jailed Algeria media mogul gets presidential pardon2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up2 hours ago