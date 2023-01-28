Armenia Plans to Introduce Voluntary Fixed-Term Military Service for Women - Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Armenia is planning to allow women to voluntarily sign up for military service for a fixed term in the near future, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday.

"In the nearest future, we are planning to introduce a completely new institute of women's voluntary fixed-term military service," Pashinyan said in a statement on the occasion of the Army Day, celebrated annually on January 28.

The prime minister also thanked the women serving under a contract in the Armenian army, including those in combat service.

Three-month reservist trainings are gradually being replaced with monthly or 25-day trainings, Pashinyan said, adding that the country is taking measures to equip the army with modern weapons and gear, while trying to encourage local producers as much as possible.

Two-year military service is mandatory in Armenia for male citizens between 18 and 27 years old.