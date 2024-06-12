Armenia Police Detain Dozens At Anti-government Protest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Police in Armenia on Wednesday detained dozens of demonstrators who rallied outside parliament to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over land concessions to arch foe Azerbaijan
Officers moved in after several thousand people rallied outside parliament, where Pashinyan was answering questions from lawmakers, later using stun grenades to quell the demonstrators.
The interior ministry said 60 protestors had been detained for disobeying police.
In chaotic scenes, some had tried to break through police cordons, prompting authorities to deploy the stun grenades.
At least one demonstrator was injured, the organisers of the rally said, while the News.am online news site said its cameraman sustained a leg injury.
The protest leader, archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had said earlier it would be a "decisive day" for his bid to oust Pashinyan.
Protests have gripped Yerevan since April, after authorities agreed to hand back to Baku territory Armenia had controlled since the 1990s.
Last month, Armenia returned to Azerbaijan four border villages that it had seized decades earlier -- a move Pashinyan has defended as aimed to secure peace with Baku.
Addressing the crowd, Galstanyan called the return of the villages an "illegal (border) delimitation", accusing Pashinyan of "unilateral and humiliating concessions".
He has temporarily stepped down from his religious post to run for prime minister, despite being not eligible to hold office due to his dual citizenship -- Armenian and Canadian.
Pashinyan's rule has however, so far been unshaken.
Addressing lawmakers Wednesday, the Armenian leader reiterated that Yerevan was ready to sign a peace agreement with Baku "within a month".
Azerbaijan recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year, ending three decades of Armenian separatist control.
The enclave's entire Armenian population -- more than 100,000 people -- fled for Armenia in the aftermath.
The conflict has soured ties between traditional allies Russia and Armenia, with Yerevan accusing the Kremlin of having failed to protect it against Azerbaijan.
Pashinyan hinted in parliament that Armenia would quit a Russian-led alliance -- the Collective Security Treaty Organisation -- without providing a clear timeframe.
