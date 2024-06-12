Open Menu

Armenia Police Detain Dozens At Anti-government Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest

Police in Armenia on Wednesday detained dozens of demonstrators who rallied outside parliament to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over land concessions to arch foe Azerbaijan

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Police in Armenia on Wednesday detained dozens of demonstrators who rallied outside parliament to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over land concessions to arch foe Azerbaijan.

Officers moved in after several thousand people rallied outside parliament, where Pashinyan was answering questions from lawmakers, later using stun grenades to quell the demonstrators.

The interior ministry said 60 protestors had been detained for disobeying police.

In chaotic scenes, some had tried to break through police cordons, prompting authorities to deploy the stun grenades.

At least one demonstrator was injured, the organisers of the rally said, while the News.am online news site said its cameraman sustained a leg injury.

The protest leader, archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had said earlier it would be a "decisive day" for his bid to oust Pashinyan.

Protests have gripped Yerevan since April, after authorities agreed to hand back to Baku territory Armenia had controlled since the 1990s.

Last month, Armenia returned to Azerbaijan four border villages that it had seized decades earlier -- a move Pashinyan has defended as aimed to secure peace with Baku.

Addressing the crowd, Galstanyan called the return of the villages an "illegal (border) delimitation", accusing Pashinyan of "unilateral and humiliating concessions".

He has temporarily stepped down from his religious post to run for prime minister, despite being not eligible to hold office due to his dual citizenship -- Armenian and Canadian.

Pashinyan's rule has however, so far been unshaken.

Addressing lawmakers Wednesday, the Armenian leader reiterated that Yerevan was ready to sign a peace agreement with Baku "within a month".

Azerbaijan recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year, ending three decades of Armenian separatist control.

The enclave's entire Armenian population -- more than 100,000 people -- fled for Armenia in the aftermath.

The conflict has soured ties between traditional allies Russia and Armenia, with Yerevan accusing the Kremlin of having failed to protect it against Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan hinted in parliament that Armenia would quit a Russian-led alliance -- the Collective Security Treaty Organisation -- without providing a clear timeframe.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Protest Police Interior Ministry Russia Parliament Yerevan Baku Armenia Alliance Azerbaijan SITE April Border Citizenship Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holida ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

2 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commiss ..

Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

2 minutes ago
 Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

2 hours ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

2 hours ago
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

2 hours ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people

Federal budget termed pro-people

2 hours ago
 Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs ..

Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people ..

CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget

2 hours ago
 Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

2 hours ago
 Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to G ..

Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK

2 hours ago

More Stories From World