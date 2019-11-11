Armenia considers Russia to be an important contributor to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Armenia considers Russia to be an important contributor to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday.

"For us, the role of Russia as a co-chair in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been and remains very important," the minister said at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He added that a new plan of consultations between the two states' foreign ministries would be signed during the meeting.

The minister stressed that the dialogue at the highest level remained very active, while Armenia also worked very closely with the co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the search for a resolution to the conflict.

"Today we have a fairly broad agenda on both our bilateral relations and regional issues," Mnatsakanyan said.

In addition, he stated that he was glad to have an opportunity to scan the entire range of their issues in state relations during the meeting.

Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on November 10 for an official visit. His agenda includes talks with Armenia's leadership, participation in a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian genocide and the opening of a World War II photo show, and a meeting with Armenian students.