YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Armenia considers Russia to be an important contributor to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday.

"For us, the role of Russia as a co-chair in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been and remains very important," the minister said at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He added that a new plan of consultations between the two states' foreign ministries would be signed during the meeting.

The minister stressed that the dialogue at the highest level remained very active, while Armenia also worked very closely with the co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the search for a resolution to the conflict.

"Today we have a fairly broad agenda on both our bilateral relations and regional issues," Mnatsakanyan said.

In addition, he stated that he was glad to have an opportunity to scan the entire range of their issues in state relations during the meeting.

Lavrov, on his part, said that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was impossible without the participation of the people of this region.

"It is clear to everyone that no agreements can be prepared without the consent of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia simply will not sign them. Here, we are proceeding from this point," Lavrov said.

Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on November 10 for an official visit. His agenda includes talks with Armenia's leadership, participation in a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian genocide and the opening of a World War II photo show, and a meeting with Armenian students.

In February 1988, the overwhelmingly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy expressed will to leave the Soviet Azerbaijani Republic citing its right for self-determination under Soviet law and proclaimed independence in 1991. Azerbaijan, in retaliation, launched an offensive and lost control over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and several other areas around it.

Since 1992, peace in Nagorno-Karabakh has been mediated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk group. Azerbaijan insists on retaining its territorial integrity, while the interests of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which is not an official party to negotiations, are represented by Armenia. In 1994, a ceasefire agreement was reached. However, occasional shelling and clashes on the border have been ongoing.