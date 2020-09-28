UrduPoint.com
Armenia Preparing For Long-Lasting War Over Nagorno-Karabakh - Prime Minister's Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:29 PM

Armenia Preparing for Long-Lasting War Over Nagorno-Karabakh - Prime Minister's Adviser

Armenia is preparing for a long-standing war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the chief adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said on Monday, amid an escalation between Yerevan and Baku in the area, adding that Turkey is pursuing it geopolitical interests in the conflict

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Armenia is preparing for a long-standing war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the chief adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said on Monday, amid an escalation between Yerevan and Baku in the area, adding that Turkey is pursuing it geopolitical interests in the conflict.

Tensions along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on Sunday morning, when both parties accused each other of military provocations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered support to Baku, saying that Armenia's "occupation" of the area must end. At the same time, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told Sputnik on Monday that militants deployed by Turkey from Syria were already engaged in combat in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are preparing for the long-term war. Why? Because I keep telling that the main player here is not Azerbaijan, but Turkey. It pursues its own geopolitical interests. The duration of the war will depend on many factors, including how the fighting goes and the reaction of the international community," Harutyunyan, who worked as the Armenian defense minister in the late 1990s, told a Latvian YouTube channel in an interview.

The adviser recalled that dozens of casualties had already been reported by both sides of the conflict.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as the Armenian-majority Republic of Artsakh, announced its independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991. The secession was followed by armed conflict from 1992-1994, during which Azerbaijan lost control over the region, although internationally, Nagorno-Karabakh is still considered as part of Azerbaijan's territory.

Although negotiations for the peaceful resolution of the crisis have been conducted since 1992 within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs Russia, the United States and France military actions periodically erupt there.

