Armenia Preparing For Putin Visit This Fall - Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:03 PM

Armenia expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the Caucasus country this fall, Alen Simonyan, deputy chairman of the Armenian parliament, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Armenia expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the Caucasus country this fall, Alen Simonyan, deputy chairman of the Armenian parliament, said Friday.

"We expect the president and you to visit Armenia in fall.

We are preparing for it," Simonyan said at a meeting in Moscow with Sergei Neverov, deputy speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters that Putin was expected to attend the high economic council of the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on October 1.

