Armenia President Has 3 Days to React to Request to Appoint Davtyan as General Staff Chief

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has received the prime minister's request to appoint Artak Davtyan as the new general staff chief and has three days to provide an answer, presidential aide Asmik Petrosyan told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The president has received a petition to appoint Davtyan.

Three days will be given to the president to express his position," Petrosyan said.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a request to the president to appoint Davtyan as the new general staff chief following the dismissal of previous chief Onik Gasparyan amid a confrontation between the government and the military.

Davtyan served as the chief of the general staff from 2018-2020. From July-November 2020, he was the head of the Republican committee on military industry.