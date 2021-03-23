Armenia President, Pashinyan Discuss Early Parliamentary Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday discussed the issue of holding snap parliamentary elections in the country on June 20, the president's press office said.

"The president and prime minister discussed the situation in the country, steps aimed at improving the internal political atmosphere, touched upon the holding of early parliamentary elections," the office said.

According to the press service, they noted the need for steps to hold free and fair elections, including by improving the constitution and the legislative framework.