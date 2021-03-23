UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia President, Pashinyan Discuss Early Parliamentary Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Armenia President, Pashinyan Discuss Early Parliamentary Elections

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday discussed the issue of holding snap parliamentary elections in the country on June 20, the president's press office said.

"The president and prime minister discussed the situation in the country, steps aimed at improving the internal political atmosphere, touched upon the holding of early parliamentary elections," the office said.

According to the press service, they noted the need for steps to hold free and fair elections, including by improving the constitution and the legislative framework.

Related Topics

Prime Minister June

Recent Stories

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

19 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

22 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

45 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

46 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.