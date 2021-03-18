Armenia Prime Minister announces snap election to defuse crisis

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday announced a snap parliamentary election to be held June 20, in an effort to defuse a political crisis sparked by last year's war with Azerbaijan

"Snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 20 this year," Pasinyan wrote on Facebook, saying the decision was taken following talks with the opposition and the president.

"Snap parliamentary elections are the best way out of the current internal political situation," he added.