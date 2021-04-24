Armenia Prime Minister Hails 'powerful' US Recognition Of Armenian Genocide
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday hailed US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide on the 106th anniversary of the 1915-1917 mass killings by the Ottoman Empire
Pashinyan in a post on Facebook thanked Biden for "the powerful step towards justice and invaluable support for the descendants of the Armenian genocide victims".