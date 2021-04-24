UrduPoint.com
Armenia Prime Minister Hails 'powerful' US Recognition Of Armenian Genocide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:59 PM

Armenia Prime Minister hails 'powerful' US recognition of Armenian genocide

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday hailed US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide on the 106th anniversary of the 1915-1917 mass killings by the Ottoman Empire

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday hailed US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide on the 106th anniversary of the 1915-1917 mass killings by the Ottoman Empire.

Pashinyan in a post on Facebook thanked Biden for "the powerful step towards justice and invaluable support for the descendants of the Armenian genocide victims".

More Stories From World

