Armenia Prime Minister Says Ready For Early Elections To End Crisis
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:45 AM
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that he was ready to call early elections to bring the country out of a political crisis that followed last year's war with Azerbaijan
Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ):Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that he was ready to call early elections to bring the country out of a political crisis that followed last year's war with Azerbaijan.
"If the parliamentary opposition agrees to early elections, we will agree to early elections," he told thousands of supporters gathered in Yerevan's central Republic Square.