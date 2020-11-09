Armenia Promises to Help Russia in Establishing Circumstances of Mi-24 Helicopter Crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Armenian side will assist Russia in establishing the circumstances in connection with the crash of the Mi-24 helicopter, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan told Sputnik on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Armenian side will assist Russia in establishing the circumstances in connection with the crash of the Mi-24 helicopter, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov earlier said that the helicopter had been shot down over Armenia outside the combat zone.

"Armenia will provide the Russian side with expertise and information assistance to establish all circumstances of the incident," Stepanyan said.