Armenia Raises Humanitarian Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh With NATO Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan sounded alarm on the worsening humanitarian situation in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region during talks with NATO's Caucasus envoy Javier Colomina on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan sounded alarm on the worsening humanitarian situation in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region during talks with NATO's Caucasus envoy Javier Colomina on Wednesday.

The only road linking the mountainous region to mainland Armenia has been blocked for more than a month by Azerbaijanis, whom Azerbaijan describes as protesters. Armenia has accused its neighbor of oppressing the Armenian-majority population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Deputy Minister briefed the Special Representative on the daily deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's actions seek to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing," the ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers have been trying to broker an end to the blockade with Azerbaijan, which is claiming Nagorno-Karabakh in its entirety. The Kremlin said it was concerned by the situation in the region and would continue talking to both countries to restore freedom of movement.

