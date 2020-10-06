Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerbaijan on Karabakh: Prime Minister

Armenia is ready to make concessions in its conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday, but only if Baku is willing to do the same

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):

"Conflicts need to be resolved on the basis of mutual concessions," Pashinyan told AFP in an interview in Yerevan. "Nagorno-Karabakh is ready, and Armenia is ready, to mirror the concessions that Azerbaijan is ready to make."