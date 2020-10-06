UrduPoint.com
Armenia Ready For 'mutual Concessions' With Azerbaijan On Karabakh: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:56 PM

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Armenia is ready to make concessions in its conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday, but only if Baku is willing to do the same.

"Conflicts need to be resolved on the basis of mutual concessions," Pashinyan told AFP in an interview in Yerevan. "Nagorno-Karabakh is ready, and Armenia is ready, to mirror the concessions that Azerbaijan is ready to make."

