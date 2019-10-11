Armenia Ready to Accept Armenians Willing to Leave Syria Amid Turkish Offensive - Official

Armenia is ready to accept all Armenians who want to leave Syria to escape disturbance amid the new Turkish operation against Kurdish militias, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Armenia is ready to accept all Armenians who want to leave Syria to escape disturbance amid the new Turkish operation against Kurdish militias, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey justified its actions by claiming that the SDF is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization. The operation was condemned by Syria, most Arab nations and Western countries.

"We are ready to find resources but one must understand how many Armenians in Syria will express a wish [to leave for Armenia].

If there is such a wish, I believe we will make no obstacles," Grigoryan said, adding that nobody has voiced such plans yet.

The secretary pointed out that most Armenians had already left the conflict zone.

"The only city where some Armenians still remain is Qamishlo. We are maintaining communication with the Armenian community of the city and its spiritual leaders as well as trying to understand their needs and problems," Grigoryan added.

Some 110,000 Armenians lived in Syria before the eruption of the civil war in 2011, which meant they were one of the biggest communities of the Arab republic. According to various estimations, more than 90,000 Armenians have left Syria since 2011, while some 3,000 remain in Qamishlo.