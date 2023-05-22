UrduPoint.com

Armenia Ready To Recognize Azerbaijan's Claim To Karabakh - Pashinyan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Armenia Ready to Recognize Azerbaijan's Claim to Karabakh - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that Yerevan is ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territory of 86.6 thousand square kilometers (33.4 thousand square miles), including the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that Yerevan is ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territory of 86.6 thousand square kilometers (33.4 thousand square miles), including the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

In April, Pashinyan said that Armenia was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within the borders of the former Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic.

"Those 86.6 thousand square kilometers also include Nagorno-Karabakh. But we also need to state that the issues of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have to be discussed in the Baku-Stepanakert format," Pashinyan told a briefing.

The Armenian leader said that Armenia was willing to recognize Azerbaijan's borders and considered Baku ready to recognize the integrity of Armenia's territory of 29.8 thousand square kilometers.

At the same time, Pashinyan stressed that guarantees were needed to ensure no ethnic purges and genocide against the Karabakh Armenians existed.

In turn, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan was inevitable.

Last week, Pashinyan said that Yerevan had accepted Russia's proposal to hold a trilateral summit of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on May 25.

On February 18, 2023, Aliyev and Pashinyan held peace talks in Munich. Following the negotiations, Aliyev said that the main issue was that the peace treaty between the two countries should be drawn up on the basis of international norms and principles, and that any provisions on Nagorno-Karabakh were unacceptable.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Yerevan Baku Armenia Munich Same Azerbaijan February April May September November Border 2020

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

2 minutes ago
 Russians in 2023, and about two clinical trials in ..

Russians in 2023, and about two clinical trials in hematology launched by Moscow

5 minutes ago
 LDA, BoP agree to finalize TORs for MOU

LDA, BoP agree to finalize TORs for MOU

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

47 minutes ago
 Ukraine says 'has nothing to do' with Russia incur ..

Ukraine says 'has nothing to do' with Russia incursion group: presidency

7 minutes ago
 Weeds grow at London's Chelsea Flower Show

Weeds grow at London's Chelsea Flower Show

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.