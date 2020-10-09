UrduPoint.com
Armenia Ready to Resume Karabakh Peace Process - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that his country is ready to resume the Karabakh peace process in accordance with statements of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chairs

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that his country is ready to resume the Karabakh peace process in accordance with statements of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chairs.

"We stick to the principle of a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and we are ready to resume the peace process in accordance with the statements that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries' presidents and foreign ministers have made over the past few days," Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's Intergovernmental Council.

