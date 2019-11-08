Armenia Ready to Send Aid Convoy to Earthquake-Stricken Iran - Emergencies Ministry

Armenian Emergencies Minister Feliks Tsolakyan told Iranian Deputy Ambassador Ali Mohammad Mottaghi that Yerevan was ready to send an aid convoy to an Iranian region along the countries' shared border that was recently affected by an earthquake, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Armenian Emergencies Minister Feliks Tsolakyan told Iranian Deputy Ambassador Ali Mohammad Mottaghi that Yerevan was ready to send an aid convoy to an Iranian region along the countries' shared border that was recently affected by an earthquake, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Friday.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran's East Azerbaijan province, which borders Azerbaijan to the south, early on Friday. Its epicenter was registered 73 miles to the east of the city of Tabriz, the provincial capital.

The death toll from the natural disaster currently stands at 5 people, while at least 120 others sustained injuries.

"On November 8, Tsolakyan had a phone conversation with Mottaghi and offered to send an emergency response group to the disaster area as well as provide the necessary assistance," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the earthquake was felt in Armenia's Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Ararat provinces, as well as in the nation's capital of Yerevan.