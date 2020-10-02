UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Recalls Ambassador In Israel For Consultations Over Arms Deliveries To Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:03 AM

Armenia Recalls Ambassador in Israel for Consultations Over Arms Deliveries to Azerbaijan

Yerevan is recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations over the supply of arms by this country to Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a briefing on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Yerevan is recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations over the supply of arms by this country to Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Israel's supply of ultra-modern weapons to Azerbaijan is unacceptable for us, especially now, in the conditions of Azerbaijan's aggression with the support of Turkey [against Karabakh] ... Taking this into account, the foreign ministry decided to recall the ambassador in Israel for consultations," Naghdalyan said.

Related Topics

Israel Turkey Yerevan Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

1 hour ago

Shelling wreaks destruction in small Karabakh town ..

3 minutes ago

Euro candidate Bulgaria joins European banking uni ..

3 minutes ago

US Senators Call for Immediate Halt of Fighting in ..

3 minutes ago

Trudeau Announces $7.5Bln Infrastructure Plan as P ..

9 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.