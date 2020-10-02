Armenia Recalls Ambassador in Israel for Consultations Over Arms Deliveries to Azerbaijan

Yerevan is recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations over the supply of arms by this country to Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a briefing on Thursday

"Israel's supply of ultra-modern weapons to Azerbaijan is unacceptable for us, especially now, in the conditions of Azerbaijan's aggression with the support of Turkey [against Karabakh] ... Taking this into account, the foreign ministry decided to recall the ambassador in Israel for consultations," Naghdalyan said.