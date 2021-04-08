UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Receives 1st Batch Of 15,000 Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Armenia Receives 1st Batch of 15,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Embassy

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The first batch of 15,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been delivered to Armenia, the counselor of the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Pavel Kurochkin said on Thursday.

"Today, together with the leadership of the national center for disease control and prevention of the Armenian Health Ministry, we received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine acquired by Armenia at Zvartnots airport," Kurochkin said on Facebook.

According to the diplomat, this is a continuation of the large-scale support provided by Russia to Armenia in the fight against the pandemic, which began last year and "is the most striking example of our allied interaction and fraternal relations between our peoples.

"

As part of the fight against the coronavirus, Armenia has introduced quarantine until July 11. According to the latest data, Armenia with a population of 2.96 million people, has recorded 198,898 cases of the coronavirus, including 3,647 fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Yerevan Armenia July Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt says Jahangir Tareen is important pill ..

10 minutes ago

China Dismisses Top Official in Ruili for Failing ..

14 minutes ago

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing raises profit outlo ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Can Update EpiVacCorona Vaccine fo ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.68 a barrel W ..

23 minutes ago

'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centers' : Nau ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.