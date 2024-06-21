Open Menu

Armenia Recognises Palestine As Independent State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Armenia recognises Palestine as independent state

Armenia announced Friday its recognition of the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, saying it was against "violence towards civilian populations"

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Armenia announced Friday its recognition of the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, saying it was against "violence towards civilian populations."

A series of countries have recognised the State of Palestine amid the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing strong rebukes from Israeli officials.

"Confirming its commitment to international law, equality of nations, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence, the Republic of Armenia recognises the State of Palestine," Yerevan said.

Armenia added that it is "genuinely interested in establishing long-term peace and stability in the Middle-East."

Yerevan, which has itself been ridden by conflict with neighbouring Azerbaijan for decades, slammed Israel's military conduct in Gaza.

"Armenia deplores using civilian infrastructure as shields during armed conflicts and violence towards civilian populations," the ministry said.

It also deplored Hamas for "the captivity of civilian persons" and said it "joins the demands of international community on freeing them.

"

A senior official from the Palestinian Authority, Hussein Al-Sheikh, welcomed the move.

"This is a victory for right, justice, legitimacy and the struggle of our Palestinian people for liberation and independence," Al-Sheikh said on social media.

"Thank you our friend Armenia."

The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 41 the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,431 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the territory's health ministry.

Israel is a major arms supplier to Armenia's arch-foe neighbour Azerbaijan, with which Yerevan had been locked in a decades-long territorial dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region that Baku recaptured last year from Armenian separatists.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Israel Palestine Social Media Gaza Yerevan Baku Armenia Independence Azerbaijan Middle East October From

Recent Stories

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officia ..

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials

8 seconds ago
 72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

10 seconds ago
 Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

3 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

3 minutes ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

3 minutes ago
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

1 hour ago
 Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

2 hours ago
 Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

45 seconds ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

2 hours ago
 Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in ..

Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June

46 seconds ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World