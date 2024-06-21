Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

(@Abdulla99267510)

Yerevan also condemns “violence towards civilian populations” amidst the ongoing war in Gaza.

YEREVAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) Armenia on Friday announced its recognition of the State of Palestine, condemning “violence towards civilian populations” amidst the ongoing war in Gaza.

Many nations have recognized the State of Palestine during the conflict between Israel and Hamas, leading to strong reactions from Israeli officials.

In a statement, Yerevan emphasized its dedication to international law, national equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence, declaring its recognition of the State of Palestine. Armenia expressed a genuine interest in achieving long-term peace and stability in the middle East.

Criticizing Israel's military actions in Gaza, Armenia condemned the use of civilian infrastructure as shields in conflicts and the violence against civilians. The statement also condemned Hamas for detaining civilians and aligned with the international community's calls for their release.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior official from the Palestinian Authority, praised Armenia's decision as a victory for justice, legitimacy, and the Palestinian struggle for liberation and independence, expressing gratitude to Armenia.

The Gaza war began with Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures cited by AFP. In response, Israel's offensive has resulted in at least 37,431 deaths in Gaza, primarily civilians, according to the health ministry of the territory.

Israel, a significant arms supplier to Armenia's adversary Azerbaijan, has been involved in a long-standing territorial conflict with Yerevan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Baku recaptured from Armenian separatists last year.