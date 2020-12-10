UrduPoint.com
Armenia Records 1,174 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:04 PM

YEREVAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Armenia on Thursday reported 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total caseload to 145,240, according to the country's ministry of health.

Also on Thursday, the ministry confirmed 23 new deaths from the virus, raising the country's total death toll to 2,416.

The country's total recoveries from the disease have reached 121,882, said the health ministry.

