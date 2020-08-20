UrduPoint.com
Armenia records 263 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Armenia on Thursday reported 263 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 42,319, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Data from the center showed that 250 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,476. Meanwhile, three people died during the period, raising the death toll to 836.

