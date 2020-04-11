UrduPoint.com
Armenia Records 29 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Approaches 1,000- Health Ministry

Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:47 PM

The tally of COVID-19 infection cases in Armenia has grown by 29 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 966, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The tally of COVID-19 infection cases in Armenia has grown by 29 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 966, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday

A day earlier, Armenian health authorities reported 937 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the government declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14.

"A total of 966 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, 173 patients have recovered. Thirteen people have died," the center said.

According to the Health Ministry, 780 patients are receiving treatment. More than 6,484 people have tested negative for the disease since the outbreak.

