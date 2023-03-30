UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Armenia Refrains From Adopting Paragraph on Ukraine in Summit for Democracy Declaration

Armenia refrained from adopting a paragraph in the declaration of the US-co-costed Summit for Democracy regarding the situation in Ukraine, since the paragraph does not comprehensively reflect all crises and conflicts, the Armenian government said in a statement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Armenia refrained from adopting a paragraph in the declaration of the US-co-costed Summit for Democracy regarding the situation in Ukraine, since the paragraph does not comprehensively reflect all crises and conflicts, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in a plenary session of the second Summit for Democracy, which is being held via videoconferencing. The summit was initiated by US President Joe Biden. After the plenary session, a Declaration was adopted, which the Republic of Armenia joined with a reservation," according to the statement.

The government said Yerevan refrained from adopting the paragraph, which in particular refers to the situation in Ukraine in the context of support for countries and people around the world that adhere to the values of freedom and democracy and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

"The Republic of Armenia refrains from the following paragraph... since this paragraph does not reflect all conflicts and crises comprehensively and does not mention the fact of Azerbaijan's acts of aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the occupation of certain parts of the sovereign territory of Armenia," it said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Summit for Democracy, held on March 29-30, can hardly be described as an important event.

