Armenia Releases Ex-president On $4-mln Bail

Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:25 PM

A court in Armenia on Thursday released ex-president Robert Kocharyan on bail of over $4 million as he stands trial for "overthrowing the constitutional order".

Judge Arsen Nikogosyan of Armenia's Court of Appeals ordered "to grant the petition of Robert Kocharyan's lawyers... and to release him on bail" of $4.15 million.

On May 12, the 65-year-old underwent surgery and has since remained in a private hospital in Yerevan. His medical condition has not been made public.

He led the ex-Soviet nation for a decade up to 2008, when his hand-picked ally Serzh Sarkisian was elected to succeed him.

Kocharyan is standing trial for allegedly rigging the 2008 presidential poll in favour of Sarkisian.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in jail.

He was first arrested in July 2018 after which he was released on bail, only to be re-arrested in June last year.

He has denounced the charges against him as politically motivated.

After the disputed 2008 election, tensions erupted into violent clashes between riot police and supporters of the defeated opposition candidate, who denounced the vote as fraudulent.

Ten people including two police officers were killed in the ensuing clashes.

Kocharyan's ally Sarkisian led the South Caucasus nation until April 2018 when mass protests spearheaded by the current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan forced him from power.

In 2009, Pashinyan was arrested for organising the 2008 post-electoral protests and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released in an amnesty in 2011.

