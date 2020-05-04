Armenia Reports Over 120 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 2,500

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has increased by 121 and reached 2,507, while the death toll has grown by four to 39, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday

YEREVAN/TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has increased by 121 and reached 2,507, while the death toll has grown by four to 39, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday.

"In Armenia, 2,507 coronavirus cases are confirmed. The number of recoveries is 1,071.

Thirty-nine people have died," NCDC said.

According to the health authorities, 1,393 patients are currently undergoing treatment. The country has conducted almost 25,000 coronavirus tests.

In neighboring Georgia, the authorities confirmed four new COVID-19 cases, and the tally reached 593.

The coronavirus-related death toll there remains at nine. At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 223.