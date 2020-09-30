UrduPoint.com
The meeting of the Armenia-Russia intergovernmental commission on the defense industry has not been canceled, but postponed for technical reasons, it has nothing to do with the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The meeting of the Armenia-Russia intergovernmental commission on the defense industry has not been canceled, but postponed for technical reasons, it has nothing to do with the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told Sputnik.

"In no way connected," the ambassador said, answering whether the reason for the postponement of the meeting was the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The meeting was supposed to take place on September 14-18, due to the lack of air communication it was postponed to new dates, and now it was also postponed, since, firstly, there is a need to be in Armenia, and secondly, there is no regular air communication with Russia. We postponed the business trip exclusively for these reasons," Toghanyan explained.

He stressed that this is a "technical postponement of the meeting."

