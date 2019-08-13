Armenia, Russia Send Over 140 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Emergencies Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russia and Armenia have sent to Syria a joint shipment of humanitarian aid weighing more than 140 tonnes, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"By the joint decision of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia recurrent humanitarian support provided by the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center was sent to the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the humanitarian shipment was loaded in 9 trucks and included canned meat, fish, sugar and dry ration.

"Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakyan sent the humanitarian support loaded in 9 trucks to Syria. It includes 52.

5 tones of canned meat, 35 tones of canned fish, 40 tones of sugar, as well as about 15 tones of standard ration," the ministry added.

Russia alongside Iran and Turkey are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

Before the crisis broke out in Syria, the Armenian community was considered as one of the country's largest diasporas, as it included around 110,000 people, with most of them living in the province of Aleppo and in the country's capital of Damascus. However, over 90,000 Armenians have reportedly left Syria since the beginning of the civil war.