UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia, Russia Send Over 140 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Syria - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Armenia, Russia Send Over 140 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Emergencies Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russia and Armenia have sent to Syria a joint shipment of humanitarian aid weighing more than 140 tonnes, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"By the joint decision of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia recurrent humanitarian support provided by the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center was sent to the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the humanitarian shipment was loaded in 9 trucks and included canned meat, fish, sugar and dry ration.

"Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakyan sent the humanitarian support loaded in 9 trucks to Syria. It includes 52.

5 tones of canned meat, 35 tones of canned fish, 40 tones of sugar, as well as about 15 tones of standard ration," the ministry added.

Russia alongside Iran and Turkey are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

Before the crisis broke out in Syria, the Armenian community was considered as one of the country's largest diasporas, as it included around 110,000 people, with most of them living in the province of Aleppo and in the country's capital of Damascus. However, over 90,000 Armenians have reportedly left Syria since the beginning of the civil war.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Armenia Aleppo Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

1 hour ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.