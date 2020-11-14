UrduPoint.com
Armenia Says 2,317 Soldiers Dead In Karabakh Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:39 PM

Armenia on Saturday said that more than two thousand fighters were killed in six weeks of clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ):Armenia on Saturday said that more than two thousand fighters were killed in six weeks of clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"To date, our forensic service has examined the corpses of 2,317 dead servicemen, including unidentified ones," Armenian health ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook, recording an increase of nearly 1,000 deaths compared to the last confirmed death toll among Armenian fighters.

