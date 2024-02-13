Open Menu

Armenia Says 4 Killed In Border Flare-up With Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 05:46 PM

Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan

Arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of opening fire on their volatile border, with Yerevan saying Azerbaijani forces killed four soldiers in the southern region of Siunik

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of opening fire on their volatile border, with Yerevan saying Azerbaijani forces killed four soldiers in the southern region of Siunik.

Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured in a lightning offensive last year.

"Four were killed and one injured as a result of fire on Armenian positions from Azerbaijani troops," the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement.

The fighting occurred near the village of Nerkin Hand.

Azerbaijan's border guards said this was a "riposte" to a "provocation" on Monday by Armenian troops that Baku said had injured one Azerbaijani soldier.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian troops had opened fire twice late Monday on Kokhanabi village in the Tovuz region.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Yerevan Tovuz Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project ..

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April

4 minutes ago
 PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outle ..

PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets

4 minutes ago
 Shopkeepers fined

Shopkeepers fined

4 minutes ago
 Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T ..

Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

4 minutes ago
 No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner ..

No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur

4 minutes ago
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies

Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies

4 minutes ago
 Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh ro ..

Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive

4 minutes ago
 Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal

Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal

24 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled

HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled

21 minutes ago
 PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with ..

PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM

1 hour ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension

PESCO notifies power suspension

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World