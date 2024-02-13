Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan

Arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of opening fire on their volatile border, with Yerevan saying Azerbaijani forces killed four soldiers in the southern region of Siunik

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of opening fire on their volatile border, with Yerevan saying Azerbaijani forces killed four soldiers in the southern region of Siunik.

Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured in a lightning offensive last year.

"Four were killed and one injured as a result of fire on Armenian positions from Azerbaijani troops," the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement.

The fighting occurred near the village of Nerkin Hand.

Azerbaijan's border guards said this was a "riposte" to a "provocation" on Monday by Armenian troops that Baku said had injured one Azerbaijani soldier.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian troops had opened fire twice late Monday on Kokhanabi village in the Tovuz region.