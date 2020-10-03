UrduPoint.com
Armenia Says 51 More Separatist Fighters Killed In Karabakh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Armenia says 51 more separatist fighters killed in Karabakh

Armenia said Saturday that 51 more separatist soldiers had died in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region as fighting over the disputed territory entered a seventh day

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Armenia said Saturday that 51 more separatist soldiers had died in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region as fighting over the disputed territory entered a seventh day.

The government published a list with the Names of the 51 dead servicemen on its website, hours after the leader of the separatist region, Arayik Harutyunyan, said a "final battle" was under way with Azerbaijani forces and that he was joining the fighting on the Karabakh frontline.

More Stories From World

