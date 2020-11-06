UrduPoint.com
Armenia Says Azerbaijan Resorted To Subversion In Disputed Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:58 PM

Armenia Says Azerbaijan Resorted to Subversion in Disputed Karabakh

Azerbaijan is increasingly engaging in unconventional war tactics in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman said Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Azerbaijan is increasingly engaging in unconventional war tactics in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

"The fifth-generation war that we saw in the first three to five weeks is morphing into an unconventional war that relies on saboteurs, mercenaries and 'sting' attacks," Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenia's Public Television.

Hovhannisyan added that Azeri forces used these tactics alongside assaults by heavy equipment, artillery and aviation.

Armenia observed what he referred to as a "symbiosis" of military means and ways in clashes near the town of Shusha.

Armenia and Azerbaijan both claim the mountainous region. Although it is internationally recognized as Azeri territory it is largely populated by Armenians.

The two countries have fought several wars over the land. The latest fighting broke out on September 27 and is the biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared in 1994. The rivals agreed to end fire after lengthy talks in Moscow on October 10 but the truce did not hold.

